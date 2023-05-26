BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Retreats

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below where they started 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices retreating after hitting a three-week high the previous day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $7/mt to $596/mt on Thursday, paring Wednesday's gains. The G20-HSFO Index lost $2.50/mt to $489.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1/mt to $780/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.10/bl to $76.26/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $582/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $7.50/mt to $532/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $9/mt to $565.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4.50/mt to $532.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.17/bl at $76.43/bl as of 9:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt rally in bunker prices.