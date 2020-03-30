Shipping Company Wallenius Wilhelmsen Appoints New CFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wist is currently CFO of airline SAS. Image Credit: SAS

Ro-ro shipping company Walllenius Wilhelmsen has appointed Torbjørn Wist as its new chief financial officer (CFO), the company said Monday.

Wist will start in the new role on October 1, the company said in an emailed statement. He previously served as CFO of Stockholm-based airline SAS.

A departure date for Wist's predecessor in his new role, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, has yet to be set, the company said.

"Our recruiting process began well before the coronavirus made its entrance and created the demanding business environment we now all face," Craig Jasienski, CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said in the statement.

"In the light of the challenges faced by the airline industry, we respect Torbjørn's full and total dedication to his current employer until he is able to join us."