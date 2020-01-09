Lubrizol Claims Marine Diesel Lubricants Not Suitable for VLSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lubrizol claims to have developed an additive package that delivers better results handling VLSFO blends. Image Credit: Lubrizol

Cylinder oil lubricants designed for use with traditional marine diesels may not be suitable for engines burning new very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) blends, according to additive manufacturer Lubrizol.

"After extensive research into new fuels and a rigorous development process, Lubrizol's findings are clear: the additive chemistries found in traditional marine diesel cylinder lubricants may not suffice for the challenges of handling VLSFO blends," the company said in a report published Thursday.

"More advanced solutions are needed to tackle deposit formation without relying on the high base detergents that were a mainstay of cylinder oils used with high-sulfur fuels."

The report promotes the company's BN40 additive package that it claims is designed specifically for work with low-sulfur fuels.

"Lubrizol's findings appear to be supported by early reports of high sediment levels – exceeding the specifications in the ISO 8217:2017 marine fuel standard - in many test samples of 0.5% sulfur fuel taken in Houston and Singapore," the company said.