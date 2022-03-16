LPG Carriers Win Bureau Veritas 'Ammonia-Prepared' Notation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ammonia prepared label means the vessels are suitable for retrofit to ammonia propulsion at a later date. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Classification society Bureau Veritas is set to award its 'ammonia prepared' notation to two LPG carriers under construction in South Korea.

The two 40,000 m3 vessels are due for delivery from June 2023, Bureau Veritas said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The ammonia prepared label means the vessels are suitable for retrofit to ammonia propulsion at a later date, meaning their design incorporates enough space for the larger fuel tanks needed.

The ships will be built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

"LPG carriers are frequently used to carry ammonia," Mark Etcheberry, general director of Geogas, which will operate the vessels, said in the statement.

"From a technical point of view this makes the design suitable to be prepared to burn ammonia as a fuel.

"At Geogas we are committed in our ESG objectives to promote greener propulsion technologies that are technically feasible.

"LPG, LNG and ammonia gas fuels support these objectives."