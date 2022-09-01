Singapore: Sing Fuels Launches Lubes Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sing Fuels today announced it has launched a new lubricants business unit, Sing Lubes.

In addition to marine lubes, the unit will provide products for automotive and industrial use.

The new product line will initially be targeted towards Automotive and Industrial segments, primarily in emerging geographies of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

“The lubricants line is a natural extension of our product capabilities," said Vikash Dhanuka, CEO of SingFuels.

"The emerging geographies have typically been underserved by the bigger names, and with depth of our support in these markets coupled with sustainable innovation in products, the lubricants market is ripe for some new ideas and execution."