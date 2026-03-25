KR Report Highlights Safety Challenges for Hydrogen-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO is expected to adopt the interim guidelines in May. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has released a report on the safety issues associated with hydrogen-fuelled ships as the industry moves to adopt the fuel.

The study comes as the IMO works on interim guidelines for hydrogen as a marine fuel, expected to be approved in May 2026, KR said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Hydrogen is seen as a clean fuel option because it produces no carbon when used. It can also be used to make other fuels like methanol, which could support future supply chains.

But KR said hydrogen brings several risks. It is highly flammable, can cause material damage such as embrittlement, and needs special handling.

For onboard use, hydrogen must be stored either under very high pressure or as a liquid at around -253°C. This makes storage systems and fuel supply arrangements more complex than for conventional fuels.

Hydrogen is seen as a potential fuel to decarbonise shipping. But its widespread adoption is still many years away, with only a handful of vessels currently using hydrogen as fuel.

KR said the report is meant to help the industry better understand these risks and support the safe rollout of hydrogen-powered ships.