Jamaica Says Paper-Based Shipping Practices Are Outdated

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The authority urges shift to digital systems. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica has said paper-based shipping practices are outdated, warning they increasingly pose operational and safety risks.

Operators are expected to demonstrate how digital systems, cybersecurity and crew training are managed in daily operations, as the industry continues to move away from manual processes, it said in an email statement on Thursday.

“Through Jamaica’s engagement at meetings of the International Maritime Organization, we are well aware of the issues shaping the global agenda, Captain Steven Spence, Director of Safety, Environment and Certification at the Maritime Authority of Jamaica, said.

“The challenge is not understanding what needs to change, but ensuring those discussions translate into practical action on the ground and at sea.”

He said reliance on paper-heavy processes remains a key barrier, adding that in 2026, there is a clear expectation for timely access to information supported by reliable connectivity.

Spence also warned that as shipping becomes more digital, cybersecurity must be treated as a core safety issue.

Spence added that training will be critical as crews and shore teams adapt to changing systems and expectations.