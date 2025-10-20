BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Sixth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain on a downward trend. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly sank at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a sixthconsecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $6/mt to $483/mt on Friday, remaining at its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $6.50/mt to at $427/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $7.50/mt to $733/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $0.23/bl to $61.29/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $443/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4/mt to $424/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $9/mt to $437/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6/mt to $431/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.18/bl from the previous session's close at $61.11/bl as of 5:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.36/mt fall in bunker prices.