BUNKER JOBS: FincoEnergies Seeks FuelEU Pooling Business Manager
Wednesday November 27, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in driving successful commercial initiatives. Image Credit: FincoEnergies
Biofuels firm FincoEnergies is seeking to hire a business manager for its FuelEU Maritime pooling solution in the Netherlands.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in driving successful commercial initiatives in a maritime, logistics or energy business development role, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead the development, launch, and success of new business activities (propositions or services) within International Marine.
- To drive business growth, build and maintain strong relationships with key industry stakeholders (customers, partners and regulatory parties).
- Take commercial responsibility for the performance of the new business, supported by the team.
- Report to the division board on the development and performance of the new business s
- Drive commercialization efforts and expand the customer base for new propositions.
- Monitor and analyze financial results and operational data to optimize business initiatives.
- Stay informed on industry trends, legislative developments, and emerging technologies to maintain leadership in sustainable shipping.
