BUNKER JOBS: FincoEnergies Seeks FuelEU Pooling Business Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in driving successful commercial initiatives. Image Credit: FincoEnergies

Biofuels firm FincoEnergies is seeking to hire a business manager for its FuelEU Maritime pooling solution in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in driving successful commercial initiatives in a maritime, logistics or energy business development role, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead the development, launch, and success of new business activities (propositions or services) within International Marine.

To drive business growth, build and maintain strong relationships with key industry stakeholders (customers, partners and regulatory parties).

Take commercial responsibility for the performance of the new business, supported by the team.

Report to the division board on the development and performance of the new business s

Drive commercialization efforts and expand the customer base for new propositions.

Monitor and analyze financial results and operational data to optimize business initiatives.

Stay informed on industry trends, legislative developments, and emerging technologies to maintain leadership in sustainable shipping.

