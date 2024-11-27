BUNKER JOBS: FincoEnergies Seeks FuelEU Pooling Business Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 27, 2024

Biofuels firm FincoEnergies is seeking to hire a business manager for its FuelEU Maritime pooling solution in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in driving successful commercial initiatives in a maritime, logistics or energy business development role, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead the development, launch, and success of new business activities (propositions or services) within International Marine.
  • To drive business growth, build and maintain strong relationships with key industry stakeholders (customers, partners and regulatory parties).
  • Take commercial responsibility for the performance of the new business, supported by the team.
  • Report to the division board on the development and performance of the new business s
  • Drive commercialization efforts and expand the customer base for new propositions.
  • Monitor and analyze financial results and operational data to optimize business initiatives.
  • Stay informed on industry trends, legislative developments, and emerging technologies to maintain leadership in sustainable shipping.

