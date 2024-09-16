Norden to Use 100% Biofuel on Australia-Netherlands Bulker Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norden's Capesize bulker the NORD Steel will use about 1,000 mt of 100% biofuel on a voyage from Hay Point to Rotterdam. Image Credit: Norden

Shipping firm Norden is set to use 100% biofuel on a dry bulk carrier voyage from Australia to the Netherlands.

The company has signed a deal with mining firm BHP to pay for the use of biofuel on the voyage, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Norden's Capesize bulker the NORD Steel will use about 1,000 mt of 100% biofuel on a voyage from Hay Point to Rotterdam.

"BHP is taking a leading role in helping to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping, so we are immensely proud of the trust they have put in us, supporting them in their efforts to see lower supply chain emissions," Jan Rindbo, CEO of Norden, said in the statement.

"Biofuels are an integral part of our ambition to decarbonise our customers' supply chains, as it can be applied directly onto our +500 operated vessels without any engine modifications, while delivering instant reductions to the benefit of our customers."