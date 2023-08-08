Shipping Firm MOL to Become Impact Partner to Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL has signed a five-year deal with the GCMD to become an impact partner. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping firm MOL has joined Singapore-based maritime non-profit organisation the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD).

MOL has signed a five-year deal with the GCMD to become an impact partner, the GCMD said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company will provide access to its vessels, operating data and evaluation reports to help with the GCMD's projects.

"We are proud to have MOL, one of the leading shipowners in Japan, come onboard as an Impact Partner," Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD, said in the statement.

"We are excited to tap on MOL's track record in developing technical energy efficiency measures to broaden our perspective as we scope an initiative to help increase industry adoption of measures that can increase fuel efficiency of ships."

The GCMD was founded in August 2021 with the aim of assisting the shipping industry in its efforts to eliminate GHG emissions.