BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices falling for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $640.50mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since April 11. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $527.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3/mt to $878.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.55/bl to $84.76/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $627/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $590/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $619.50/mt and at Houston they climbed by $0.50/mt to $623.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.24/bl at $84.52/bl as of 10:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt fall in bunker prices.