Historical Bunker Price Downloads Now Available on Ship & Bunker

Buttons to download the data feature on the bunker price pages for every port. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Ship & Bunker readers can now download raw historical bunker price data directly from the website.

Data is delivered in CSV format to be easily imported into Excel or other analytical tools, and contains all price data as displayed on any of the Ship & Bunker price graphs.

The feature is available to both monthly and annual subscribers, with up to 1 month and 1 year of historical data available respectively.

"Ship & Bunker is the world's most read marine fuel-focused publication and we are continuously looking for ways to improve our offering. This latest enhancement is a much requested feature by our readership, particularly as we head towards IMO 2020 and industry stakeholders look to evaluate their plans for the new global sulfur cap," says Martyn Lasek, Editor, Ship & Bunker.

Readers who are not yet subscribers can sign up here: https://shipandbunker.com/store/subscribe