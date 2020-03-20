Maersk Suspends 2020 Earnings Guidance on Coronavirus Pandemic

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The pandemic has added uncertainty to earnings forecasts for shipping companies. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping giant Maersk will suspend full-year earnings guidance because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on freight markets, the company said Friday.

"Because of the current situation with high uncertainties related to global container demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures being taken by governments to contain the outbreak, we have chosen to suspend our 2020 full year guidance on earnings but will as soon as we have more clarity return with an outlook for 2020," CEO Soren Skou said in a statement on the company's website.

The pandemic "severely impacts" global freight markets and supply chains, and has led to a "lack of visibility related to the global demand for container transport," the company said.

The company is due to publish first-quarter results on May 13.