Hybrid Models Take Up a Third of Wärtsilä Scrubber Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä announced an order for two of its hybrid scrubbers by Norwegian Cruise Line this week. Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line

Hybrid models of scrubber that allow shipowners to continue operating them where open-loop versions are banned now take up a third of engineering company Wärtsilä's sales of the emissions-cleaning systems, according to a company spokesman.

Around a third of scrubber orders with the company are currently for hybrid models, with the remaining two-thirds for open-loop systems, a spokesman for Wärtsilä told Ship & Bunker Monday.

The sales ratio has been "pretty stable" at that level, the spokesman said.

Open-loop scrubber models are under fire in some parts of the world because the washwater from them is desposited directly into the sea, and some opponents of the systems claim this discharge has a detrimental impact on marine life.

This has led some port authorities to ban discharge from open-loop scrubbers in their waters.

Hybrid scrubber models, meanwhile, can operate in a closed-loop mode that allows the washwater to be retained on board for disposal elsewhere.