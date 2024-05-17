Auramarine Signs Fuel Supply Systems Deal in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a partnership deal with South Korean marine equipment and services provider Specs Corporation Ltd. Image Credit: Auramarine

Marine engineering firm Auramarine has signed a deal to increase sales of its fuel supply systems in South Korea.

The firm has signed a partnership deal with South Korean marine equipment and services provider Specs Corporation Ltd for it to become an official Auramarine sales representative for its fuel supply systems, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The deal includes both conventional systems and those specialised for methanol and ammonia, and covers both retrofits and newbuilds.

"We are delighted to embark on this journey with Specs Corporation as our trusted partner in the important South Korean market," John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, said in the statement.

"They have been serving engine manufacturers for a long time, have close and collaborative relationships with shipowners and shipyards and a deep knowledge of exactly what is required from fuel supply systems.

"Importantly, Spec's established reputation and forward-thinking vision align seamlessly with our own, making them an ideal partner."