Maersk Orders Six More Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery in 2026 and 2027. Image Credit: Maric Design / AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has ordered six more ships capable of running on methanol.

The 9,000 TEU dual-fuelled newbuilds will be built by Yangzijang Shipbuilding Group in China, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ships are due for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

"For these six container vessels, we have chosen a design and vessel size which make them very flexible from a deployment point of view," Rabab Boulos, chief infrastructure officer at Maersk, said in the statement.

"This will allow these vessels to fill many functions in both our current and our future network, thereby offering the flexibility our customers demand. Once phased in, they will replace existing capacity in our fleet."

Maersk now has a total of 25 methanol-fuelled newbuilds on order totalling 350,000 TEU of capacity. This is equivalent to 8.5% of the firm's current capacity across its fleet, and 1.3% of total global boxship capacity.

The firm also intends to retrofit at least one vessel in its current fleet to methanol propulsion over the next few years.