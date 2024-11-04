BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $595.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since October 25.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $515/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $9/mt to $755.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.29/bl to $73.10/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $4/mt to $590/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5.50/mt to $524/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $12/mt to $581.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $7/mt to $530.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.23/bl from the previous session's close at $74.33/bl as of 7:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $9.26/mt rise in bunker prices.