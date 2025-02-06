BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Sinks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are trading at a three-week low. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a drop in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $605.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached its lowest level since January 10 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $3.50/mt to $509.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $4/mt to $783/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.59/bl to $74.61/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $582/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $558/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $575.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $563/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $74.89/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.