BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Nine as Crude Surges

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday September 28, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in nine consecutive sessions as crude futures surged.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $10/mt to $682.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since September 18. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $9.50/mt to $595/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $5.50/mt to $1,002.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $2.58/bl to $96.55/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $14/mt to $680/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $11/mt to $628/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $14/mt to $664/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5.50/mt to $661/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.78/bl at $97.33/bl as of 6:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.87/mt rise in bunker prices.

