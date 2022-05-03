Infospectrum Hires SeaCred's Jason Silber

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Silber has run his own marine credit firm, SeaCred, for the past three years. Image Credit: Jason Silber / LinkedIn

Credit reporting and risk management firm Infospectrum has hired marine credit industry veteran Jason Silber for a business development role.

Silber has joined the company as of May as head of business development in New York, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Silber has run his own marine credit firm, SeaCred, for the past three years, providing marine due diligence, credit and charter check reports. Before that he was global head of Ocean Intelligence after its purchase by price reporting agency S&P Global Platts in 2015.

Silber had earlier been head of business development for bunker supplier Peninsula from 2012 to 2016.