Fugro Survey Vessel Runs Aground Off Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The research vessel ran aground while seeking shelter from worsening weather conditions. File Image / Pixabay

On Saturday, a geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator operated by Dutch firm Fugro ran aground off the north coast of Elba, Italy.

The 42 m research vessel was conducting survey work off the coast of Elba when it attempted to seek shelter amid worsening weather conditions and ran aground, Fugro said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

The cause of the Fugro Mercator running aground remains unclear.

“The authorities were immediately notified, and the Italian coastguard arrived on site swiftly to provide support and monitor the situation, Fugro said.

“All crew, 11 people in total, were evacuated and taken ashore safely.

“A salvage operation is being prepared together with international experts and local officials.”

Meanwhile, the Italian Coast Guard announced on social media that recovery operations are in progress, and no oil spill has been detected from the vessel so far.