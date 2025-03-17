Centurion Bulk Hires Bunker Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Volkinsfeld was previously bunker manager for DeaL Energy in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Lucas Volkinsfeld / LinkedIn

Shipping firm Centurion Bulk has hired a new bunker manager.

Copenhagen-based Lucas Volkinsfeld has joined Centurion Bulk as its new bunker manager as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Volkinsfeld was previously bunker manager for DeaL Energy in Copenhagen from January 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked for J Lauritzen from 2020 to 2022, for Norvic Shipping International from 2018 to 2020 and for TORM from 2014 to 2018.

Centurion Bulk focuses on chartering and operation within the Handy to Ultramax markets, operating more than 80 vessels, according to the company's website. The firm was established in 1980.