Uni-Tankers Hires Operator From Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Middelfart. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker Holding sister firm Uni-Tankers has hired a new operator in Denmark from global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa.

Mads Nielsen has joined Uni-Tankers as an operator in Middelfart as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Nielsen had previously served as a bunker trader for Monjasa from 2017 to this year, and had earlier worked as a trader for marine fuels firms including KPI Bridge Oil and Dan-Bunkering.

Uni-Tankers is a Middelfart-based shipping company with a fleet of 43 owned and chartered vessels, according to its website. The firm is owned by USTC, the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding.