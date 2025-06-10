BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising in line with crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $0.50/mt to $532.50/mt on Monday, paring the previous day's $2/mt loss.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2/mt to $466.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4/mt to $715.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.57/bl to $67.04/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $512/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2/mt to $479/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1/mt to $502.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $11/mt to $480.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $67.20/bl as of 5:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise in bunker prices.