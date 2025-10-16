Lloyd's Register Publishes First Guidance on Nuclear-Powered Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mark Tipping, director at LR’s Global Power to X. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has issued new guidance outlining a roadmap for the safe and commercially viable use of nuclear energy in shipping and offshore industries.

Developed in partnership with Global Nuclear Security Partners (GNSP) and marine insurer NorthStandard, the guidance sets out practical steps for integrating nuclear technology, including small modular reactors (SMRs), into maritime assets, LR said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

With no international framework yet governing nuclear-powered shipping, the document examines the roles of the IMO and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing the need for alignment between maritime and nuclear safety standards.

Topics include safety classification, environmental impact assessments, structural integrity, and nuclear safety case development.

It also highlights security requirements such as physical and cyber protection systems, and measures to mitigate insider threats.

Operational and financial aspects are detailed, covering personnel training, emergency response planning and insurance mechanisms.

LR and NorthStandard emphasised the need for a predictable liability framework to underpin commercial viability and insurer confidence.

“Nuclear energy has the potential to transform maritime, providing a scalable and zero-carbon energy source that can accelerate the industry’s energy transition,” Mark Tipping, director at LR’s Global Power to X, said.

The guidance can be found here.