Stolt Tankers Turns to Graphite for 'Simple Way to Maximise Fuel Savings'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stolt Tankers will apply graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet. Image Credit: Stolt Tankers

Stolt Tankers has signed a deal to apply graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet in a move expected to reduce its bunker consumption and costs, as well as the associated emissions.

With the industry's primary focus currently on efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, Stolt Tankers indicated the motivation behind the move was more about sustainability than it was about dollars.

"This collaboration represents our continued focus on decarbonisation," said Jose Gonzalez Celis, Energy and Conservation Manager at Stolt Tankers.

"We have several sustainability ambitions and see GIT's propeller coatings as a simple way to maximise fuel savings and minimise emissions. The shipping industry needs innovators like GIT to help drive change and make a significant positive impact on our oceans. Our agreement with GIT will mean we can protect our oceans without compromising operational efficiency. This is an exciting move forward for our company."

Stolt Tankers says it trialled Graphite Innovations & Technology's (GIT) XGIT-PROP product in April 2022 and witnessed a 'significant reduction' in fuel consumption, without giving specific numbers.

It subsequently applied the coating to five additional ships.

As well as reducing biofouling and improving fuel efficiency, the coating reduces noise emissions - something that the company notes can have a negative impact on marine wildlife.