Quadrise to Test BioMSAR Emulsion Fuel on Prototype Yacht

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The yacht is being built by Ford Motor Yachts for biofuels firm Vertoro, with which Quadrise is developing bioMSAR. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuels firm Quadrise is set to test its bioMSAR fuel on board a new prototype yacht.

The yacht is being built by Ford Motor Yachts for biofuels firm Vertoro, with which Quadrise is developing bioMSAR, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"The yacht's fuel system and engines will be designed to run on fuels produced using the Company's bioMSAR Zero technology to combine CSO and other biofuels," Quadrise said in the statement.

"Under the JDA, a land based testing programme to investigate the performance of both premixed and blend-on-board bioMSAR Zero solutions will be carried out prior to testing on board the yacht."

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The firm's bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.