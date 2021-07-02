Sliverstream Completes Air Lubrication System Installation on Ore Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The systems have shown consistent bunker savings of around 5%. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

Engineering company Silverstream Technologies has completed an installation of its air lubrication system on board an ore carrier for the first time.

The company has recently completed the installation on board the 324,300 DWT newbuild ore carrier Sea Victoria, chartered by Vale, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The systems, first developed several years ago under the company's previous name, DK Group, have shown consistent bunker savings of around 5% by letting a vessel ride on a carpet of air bubbles that reduces friction between the water and the hull surface.

"Vale transports iron ore in the most efficient vessels in the world, but we believe there are still further energy efficiency gains to be captured to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions," Rodrigo Bermelho, technical manager for navigation at Vale, said in the statement.

"This pioneering project shows our commitment to supporting the shipping industry in fulfilling the ambitions of the International Maritime Organization."