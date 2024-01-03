French Container Ship Attacked in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

The vessel attacked in the Red Sea on Tuesday evening has been identified as a French container ship, likely to be one owned by CMA CGM.

Up to three explosions were reported near the vessel late on Tuesday, according to the British and French authorities. The ship and its crew have been reported as unharmed.

Maritime security firm Ambrey described the ship as being French-owned and registered to the Maltese flag.

The 9,400 TEU boxship CMA CGM Tage meets that description and was in the area on Tuesday, according to data from VesselsValue.

CMA CGM said on December 26 that it was planning a gradual increase in its use of the Red Sea and Suez Canal despite the recent spate of attacks. The company's vessels have been reported to be receiving escorts from the French Navy through the area.

CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container line by capacity.