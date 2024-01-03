Missiles Fired in Red Sea Area

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Red Sea: shipping at risk. File Image / Pixabay

Missiles were fired in the Red Sea area on Tuesday evening, according to media reports.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported two missiles fired, according to Reuters.

Up to three explosions were reported in the area late on Tuesday, according to a social media post from British maritime authorities.

There have been no reports of ships in the area being damaged.

Earlier reports that a ship operated by French shipping group CMA CGM had come under attack appear to be unfounded.

Attacks on international shipping by the Yemen-based Houthi military have escalated since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Major shipping lines have diverted ships away from the Red Sea area and increased freight rates in response to the crisis.