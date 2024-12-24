BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Five Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 24, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in five consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $573.50/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since December 11 the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1/mt to $508.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2/mt to $756/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.31/bl to $72.63/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $551/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $515.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1/mt to $542.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4/mt to $540.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.62/bl from the previous session's close at $73.01/bl as of 7:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.67/mt fall in bunker prices.

