BUNKER JOBS: MMMCZCS Seeks Head of Green Fuels in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience from energy development projects and solid project management skills. Image Credit: MMMCZCS

Maritime decarbonisation body the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is seeking to hire a head of green fuels in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with experience from energy development projects and solid project management skills, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Growth and continuous development of your team

Cross functional ideation of projects contributing to the delivery of Center strategy

Building and maintain a global network of industry leaders

Leverage partner operating model

Global thought leadership within Green Fuels

Maintain green fuels pathway cost understanding

Drive value chain understanding of upstream EPC process

Drive value chain understanding of upstream investment risk

Develop and promote fuel certification standards with an eye to optimizing overall value chain investments

Identify, qualify and quantify potential barriers to the production of low emission fuels, and their associated challenges

Identify, qualify and quantify the feedstocks required for the production of low emission fuels (availability, characteristics, distributions and cost)

Support Center Strategic Partners in understanding the technical, economic and cross sector competition issues related to the production and use of green fuels

For more information, click here.