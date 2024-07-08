BUNKER JOBS: MMMCZCS Seeks Head of Green Fuels in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 8, 2024

Maritime decarbonisation body the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is seeking to hire a head of green fuels in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with experience from energy development projects and solid project management skills, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Growth and continuous development of your team
  • Cross functional ideation of projects contributing to the delivery of Center strategy
  • Building and maintain a global network of industry leaders
  • Leverage partner operating model
  • Global thought leadership within Green Fuels
  • Maintain green fuels pathway cost understanding
  • Drive value chain understanding of upstream EPC process
  • Drive value chain understanding of upstream investment risk
  • Develop and promote fuel certification standards with an eye to optimizing overall value chain investments
  • Identify, qualify and quantify potential barriers to the production of low emission fuels, and their associated challenges
  • Identify, qualify and quantify the feedstocks required for the production of low emission fuels (availability, characteristics, distributions and cost)
  • Support Center Strategic Partners in understanding the technical, economic and cross sector competition issues related to the production and use of green fuels

For more information, click here.

