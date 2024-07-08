World News
BUNKER JOBS: MMMCZCS Seeks Head of Green Fuels in Copenhagen
Monday July 8, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with experience from energy development projects and solid project management skills. Image Credit: MMMCZCS
Maritime decarbonisation body the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is seeking to hire a head of green fuels in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with experience from energy development projects and solid project management skills, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Growth and continuous development of your team
- Cross functional ideation of projects contributing to the delivery of Center strategy
- Building and maintain a global network of industry leaders
- Leverage partner operating model
- Global thought leadership within Green Fuels
- Maintain green fuels pathway cost understanding
- Drive value chain understanding of upstream EPC process
- Drive value chain understanding of upstream investment risk
- Develop and promote fuel certification standards with an eye to optimizing overall value chain investments
- Identify, qualify and quantify potential barriers to the production of low emission fuels, and their associated challenges
- Identify, qualify and quantify the feedstocks required for the production of low emission fuels (availability, characteristics, distributions and cost)
- Support Center Strategic Partners in understanding the technical, economic and cross sector competition issues related to the production and use of green fuels
For more information, click here.