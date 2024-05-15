Scan Global and Hapag-Lloyd Sign Multi-Million-Dollar Biofuel Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal sets out plans to integrate biofuels into the two companies' shipping operations. Image Credit: Scan Global Logistics

Logistics firm Scan Global Logistics and container line Hapag-Lloyd have signed a deal worth millions of dollars on the use of biofuels in shipping.

The deal sets out plans to integrate biofuels into the two companies' shipping operations, Scan Global said in a statement on its website this week.

The two companies are aiming for the partnership to last into the long term, delivering cuts to GHG emissions through the use of biofuels from renewable sources.

"This partnership not only allows us to reduce emissions but also reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable logistics solutions that benefit our customers and society as a whole," Mads Drejer, global COO and CCO at Scan Global, said in the statement.