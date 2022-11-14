Performance Shipping Takes Delivery of Scrubber-Equipped Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Performance Shipping is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Athens-based tanker firm Performance Shipping has taken delivery of a scrubber-equipped Aframax vessel.

The firm has taken delivery of the 105,304 DWT P. Aliki after agreeing to buy it for $36.5 milllion in August, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The scrubber-equipped tanker is to be chartered out at first to Trafigura for $45,000/day.

"The acquisition of our first LR2 tanker, which is also BWTS and EGCS (scrubber) fitted, represents the entry of our Company into the refined petroleum product tanker sector, which we believe to be a market segment with sustainable fundamentals," Andreas Michalopoulos, CEO of Performance Shipping, said in the statement.

"The lucrative level of fixed revenue ranging from a minimum of US$9.5 million to a maximum of US$13.7 million, depending on the duration of the charter, is indicative of the firming market environment and our Company's strong performance generating significant cash flows and achieving high utilization going forward."