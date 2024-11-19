BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Jumps

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady on Monday after sharp declines last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a jump in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $582.50/mt on Monday, having reached the lowest level since May 2023 in the previous trading session.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $4.50/mt to $482/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $753/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.26/bl to $73.30/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $6/mt to $559.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2/mt to $512/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $2/mt to $557.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4.50/mt to $543.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.14/bl from the previous session's close at $73.44/bl as of 6.19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt rise in bunker prices.