BIMCO Develops New EEXI Transition Clause Covering Energy Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO's new EEXI regulation will come into effect in 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Shipping industry body BIMCO has developed a new clause covering the IMO's new Energy Efficiency Existing Ships Index (EEXI) that comes into effect from 2023.

The regulation will require existing ships to raise their energy efficiency from the start of 2023 to roughly the level currently required for new ships today. BIMCO's new clause addresses the relationship between charterers and shipowners in regards to compliance with the new regulation, the organisation said in a statement on its website this week.

"he upcoming regulatory changes will impact the way ships can be operated in the future and require a new approach to the contractual relationship between owners and charterers," Peter Eckhardt, head of the drafting team for the new clause, said in the statement.

BIMCO is also developing clauses for emissions trading systems and the carbon intensity indicator regulations.

Full details of the new EEXI clause can be seen here.