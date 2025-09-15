BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks for Seventh Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain at their lowest level since early May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a seventh consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $516.50/mt on Friday, remaining at its lowest level since May 6.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $437/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $758.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.62/bl to $66.99/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $477/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4.50/mt to $468/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $8/mt to $475.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $5/mt to $483/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.38/bl from the previous session's close at $67.37/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.86/mt rise in bunker prices.