BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6.50/mt to $656.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since February 8. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $6/mt to $504.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $875.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.91/bl to $82.53/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $10.50/mt to $632/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $578.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $5.50/mt to $625.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $633/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $82.68/bl as of 7:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt rise in bunker prices.