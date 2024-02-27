BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to Two-Week Low

Tuesday February 27, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6.50/mt to $656.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since February 8. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $6/mt to $504.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $875.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.91/bl to $82.53/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $10.50/mt to $632/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $578.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $5.50/mt to $625.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $633/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $82.68/bl as of 7:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt rise in bunker prices.

