UK Appoints New Transport Minister

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Heidi Alexander is taking on the role of secretary of state for transport. Image Credit: UK Government

The UK has appointed a new transport minister after the previous holder of the post resigned earlier on Friday.

Heidi Alexander is taking on the role of secretary of state for transport, the British government said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of Heidi Alexander MP as Secretary of State for Transport," the government said in the statement.

Alexander replaces Louise Haigh, who had served in the role since July's change of government in the UK following a general election.

Alexander had previously served as deputy mayor of London for transport from 2018 to 2021.