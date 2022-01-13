World Fuel Services Sets Up Carbon Offsetting for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian Cruise Line has been a significant investor in scrubber systems. File Image / Pixabay

A subsidiary of global bunker supplier World Fuel Services has set up a carbon offsetting programme for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

WFS sustainability unit World Kinect Energy Services developed 'a tailored carbon offset solution' for the cruise company over the summer, the firm said in a LinkedIn post.

The programme will "help NCLH make immediate progress with its long-term climate action strategy," the company said.

"World Fuel Services is honoured to support NCLH's sustainability initiatives."

Many shipping companies are now investigating carbon offsetting as a means of cutting their net emissions in the short term while they remain uncertain over the right alternative fuel choice for their future fleet. But environmental groups tend to criticise this route as being an easy alternative to making more robust progress on decarbonisation.

Norwegian Cruise Line has been a significant investor in scrubbers for its fleet.