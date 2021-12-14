Norwegian Cruise Line Completes $200 Million Scrubber Installation Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 70% of the company's ship capacity is now equipped with scrubbers. Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line

Shipping firm Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has completed its $200 million programme to install scrubbers on some of its vessels.

The firm has installed the emissions-cleaning systems on board 13 of its vessels, representing about 70% of operational capacity, it said in a statement on its website on Monday. 12 of the 13 ships can operate their scrubbers in either open- or closed-loop modes, allowing them to be used all over the world regardless of local restrictions on open-loop washwater discharge.

"We are pleased to announce that our ambitious multi-year investment to install exhaust gas cleaning systems on our ships has concluded with the successful completion of EGCS retrofits on the Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway," Frank Del Rio, the company's CEO, said in the statement.

"We took the opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic related voyage suspension to accelerate installations on existing ships and complete this project nearly two years ahead of schedule."

The company now expects its bunker requirement to be about 50% HSFO and 50% MGO next year.