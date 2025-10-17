Fortescue's Andrew Forrest Offers Personal Support to IMO Delegates Amid 'Intimidatory Tactics'

Forrest has written an open letter to delegates offering his support to anyone coming under pressure to vote against their conscience. Image Credit: Fortescue

Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of mining firm Fortescue, has written a note in a personal capacity to IMO delegates offering his support to them amid what he said were 'intimidatory tactics' amid this week's meeting to discuss the UN body's net-zero framework.

The IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee is meeting in an extraordinary session in London this week to vote on whether to adopt its net-zero framework setting out GHG fees for global shipping, amid strident opposition from the US and other countries.

Forrest has written an open letter to delegates offering his support to anyone coming under pressure to vote against their conscience.

"I have become aware of intimidatory tactics that are impacting your ability to vote with your conscience," he said in the note.

"We cannot stand for this when the stakes are so high.

"As a global industrialist and philanthropist I stand ready to support any country or individual being blackmailed or threatened.

"Please reach out to me. I am here to support you.

"You are not alone. I am committed to working with others to ensure that justice prevails and bullying tactics do not win out."

While the note was written in a personal capacity, Fortescue under Forrest's leadership has been a significant backer of potential measures to decarbonise shipping, and intends to bring ammonia-powered vessels into its fleet.