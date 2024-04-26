BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $662/mt on Thursday, erasing the previous day's $1.50/mt gain. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $549/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1.50/mt to $855/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.99/bl to $89.01/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $2/mt to $649.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $602/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $649.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $624/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $89.40/bl as of 9:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt rise in bunker prices.