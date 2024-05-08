Oceanly Launches New EU-ETS Compliance Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Oceanly Performance service will allow shipping companies to monitor, report and verify their carbon emissions under the EU-ETS regulations. Image Credit: Oceanly

Fleet optimisation company Oceanly has launched a new service helping shipping companies to comply with the European Union's emissions trading system.

The Oceanly Performance service will allow shipping companies to monitor, report and verify their carbon emissions under the EU-ETS regulations, the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The service automates data collection on fuel consumption and voyage information, and generates reports for submission to regulatory authorities.

"With our cutting-edge technology and expert support, we aim to empower shipping companies to embrace sustainability and contribute to a greener future," Frederik Lerche-Tornoe, general manager of Oceanly, said in the statement.

"Together, with partners such as Columbia Group, we're shaping a future where environmental responsibility and operational excellence go hand in hand, driving positive change across the maritime industry."