Berge Bulk Expects 15% Lower Carbon Emissions From New Newcastlemax Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Newcastlemax vessel Berge Mauna Kea has now been delivered from Imabari Shipbuilding Co Ltd in Japan, taking Berge Bulk's fleet size to 89 ships. Image Credit: Berge Bulk

Dry bulk shipping company Berge Bulk expects to deliver 15% lower carbon emissions through reduced bunker consumption on its newest bulker.

The Newcastlemax vessel Berge Mauna Kea has now been delivered from Imabari Shipbuilding Co Ltd in Japan, taking Berge Bulk's fleet size to 89 ships, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ship is expected to come with 15% lower bunker consumption and carbon emissions than the company's average for other Newcastlemaxes.

The statement lists the following energy-efficiency features of the new ship:

Upgraded hull design, tailored to optimise performance and efficiency.

Advanced stern gear system with a rudder bulb and a custom propeller duct, enhancing propulsion efficiency.

The main engine is based on the latest development in fuel efficiency by MAN (series 10.6) with approximately 6% lower fuel consumption compared to its predecessor. This is achieved by a new low-load tuning, combining sequential fuel injection (SEQ) and exhaust gas bypass (EGB) tuning for optimising specific fuel oil consumption (SFOC).

The main engine's installed power is 40% more efficient than similar vessels built in 2008.

The vessel is compliant with EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) Phase 3 in advance of IMO (International Maritime Organisation) requirements.

"Berge Mauna Kea's modern design makes the vessel very efficient," Paolo Tonon, technical director at Berge Bulk, said in the statement.

"This is achieved not only through a smaller, more efficient main engine, but also through careful consideration of various propulsion system components to maintain higher operating speed and optimal manoeuvrability."