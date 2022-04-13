LNG- and Methanol-Fuelled Tonnage Takes Up 28% of Boxship Orderbook

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC has the most LNG-fuelled tonnage on order by capacity. Image Credit: Alphaliner

Container tonnage capable of running on methanol or LNG as a bunker fuel now takes up more than a quarter of the total boxship orderbook.

The two alternative propulsion technologies together represent 28% of the current container ship orderbook by capacity, or 138 vessels representing 1.67 million TEU, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner said in its weekly note to clients.

That compares with fewer than 50 ships representing about 720,000 TEU of capacity a year ago.

The numbers reveal the rapid growth in alternative bunker fuel demand expected in the coming years as the new ships are delivered. Alternative fuels have been slow to make inroads into conventional bunker demand, but this process will accelerate sharply before the end of the decade.