NYK Unveils New Plans for Zero-Emission PCTC

Super Eco Ship 2030. Image Credit: NYK

NYK has unveiled new plans for an emissions-free pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

Dubbed the Super Eco Ship 2050 , the design is an update of the previous Super Eco Ship 2030 envisaged in 2009.

“The power needed to operate the ship has been cut by 70 percent by remodeling the hull to decrease water friction, reducing the weight of the hull, introducing fuel cells for electric propulsion, and relying on other highly efficient propulsion devices,” NYK explains.

“Instead of fossil fuels, power for the ship would come from solar energy and hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources, all of which would lead to a reduction of CO2 by 100 percent and thus result in a zero-emission vessel.”

Earlier this year IMO said the phase out of GHG’s from marine shipping should be done as soon as possible in this century "as a matter of urgency."