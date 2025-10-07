Bunker Supplier Warns on Misuse of Company Name

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan physical supplier Orion Bunkers DMCC today says it has been made aware that unauthorized third parties in the bunker supply market have been using its name without authorization.

“Orion Bunkers DMCC has been made aware through various sources that certain local physical suppliers have been using our company name and representing themselves in the market as operating under our umbrella,” Zishan Arshad, Director, told Ship & Bunker.

“We wish to clarify that Orion Bunkers DMCC operates as a completely independent entity. We have no subsidiaries, affiliates, or representatives authorized to act on our behalf. Any company or supplier claiming to work under our name is doing so without our consent or authorization.”

All official bunker supply operations, agreements, and communications are conducted solely and directly through Orion Bunkers DMCC, he added.

“We advise all clients, traders, and industry stakeholders to verify authenticity before entering into any business arrangements,” Arshad continued.

“Orion Bunkers DMCC remains committed to maintaining integrity, transparency, and professionalism across all operations.”

Orion Bunkers, who last year celebrated its completion of 20 years as a physical supplier, operates four barges supplying both VLSFO and LSMGO at Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.

In 2022 the firm moved its principal entity to Dubai where it established Orion Bunkers DMCC.