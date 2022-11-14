Orion Bunkers Moves Principal Entity to Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan physical supplier Orion Bunkers is switching its principal entity to Dubai, where the company already has an establish office.

Previously the supplier's principal entity was Orion Bunkers Limited.

"All future inquiries and work will be from Orion Bunkers DMCC," Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, has told Ship & Bunker.

"The reason for the move is to give us better exposure to new customers and DMCC is highly recognized worldwide."

Orion will continue to maintain its physical supply presence in Pakistan, Arshad added.

Orion Bunkers Limited will be phased out as an entity at the end of the year.

The move follows Orion's recent change of contact details, having last month updated its email address to info@orion-bunkers.com for all enquiries.